Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Integer Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.