Zacks Research Comments on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.'s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

LW opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

