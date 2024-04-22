Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $238.36 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $11,888,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

