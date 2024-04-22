Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $9.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $28.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $931.85.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $870.25 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

