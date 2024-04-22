Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,606 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $51,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $119.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

