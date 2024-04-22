Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 53,761 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.