1,507 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after buying an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $32,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

