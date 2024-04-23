16,920 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 686,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

