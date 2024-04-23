2,574 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

