3,229 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,446,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 146,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

