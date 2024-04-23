3,276 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 334,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 152,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

