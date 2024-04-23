4,221 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Czech National Bank increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Eversource Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.