53,508 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 53,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.