6,120 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $172.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

