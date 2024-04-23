8,242 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.