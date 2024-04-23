8,446 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0766 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

