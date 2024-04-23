Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.39

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.39 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.69), with a volume of 55,004 shares traded.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.88. The stock has a market cap of £131.62 million, a PE ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 1.30.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

