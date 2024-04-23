Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $4.72. Affimed shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 95,885 shares traded.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affimed

Affimed Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.