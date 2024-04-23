Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

