Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,856,000 after buying an additional 335,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,221 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

