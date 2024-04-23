Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.11

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and traded as low as $61.30. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 45,398 shares changing hands.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.