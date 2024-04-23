Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,394,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,579,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,605,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,576 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,519,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,020,609,000 after acquiring an additional 287,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,616,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,502,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,430 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.