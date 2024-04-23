Argus Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Argus from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

PLD opened at $104.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.