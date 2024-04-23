Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,271 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 358.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 444,573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

OFIX stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

