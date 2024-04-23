Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $479.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

