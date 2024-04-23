Arizona State Retirement System Has $142,000 Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $863.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

