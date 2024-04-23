Arizona State Retirement System Invests $151,000 in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NerdWallet by 70.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRDS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NRDS opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.43 million. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

