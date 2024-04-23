Arizona State Retirement System Invests $164,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 298,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,805.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $269,318. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

