Arizona State Retirement System Invests $166,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.