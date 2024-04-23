Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,466.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.88.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

