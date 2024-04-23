Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after acquiring an additional 573,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 75.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,275 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

