Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,253,000 after purchasing an additional 382,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

