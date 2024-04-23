Aurora (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $242.61

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.61 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.01). Aurora shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.01), with a volume of 149,877 shares changing hands.

Aurora Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £183.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,161.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.19.

Aurora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Aurora’s previous dividend of $2.97. Aurora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Aurora Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

