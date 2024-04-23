BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.98

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $11.59. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 105,307 shares trading hands.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

