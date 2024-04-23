Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $16.85. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Bank of Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.11.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

