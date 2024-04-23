Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,260 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. CIBC cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

