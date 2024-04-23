Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock worth $6,691,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
