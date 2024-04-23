Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $49.52 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock worth $6,691,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.