Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

SQ opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

