BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

