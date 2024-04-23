Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

