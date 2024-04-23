Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 381,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $227,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,865.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 83,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

