Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 858 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 105,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

