Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.13. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 13,200 shares.

Cardero Resource Stock Performance

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

