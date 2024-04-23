Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.10

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.10 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.64). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.74), with a volume of 736,323 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.88) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of £277.18 million, a PE ratio of -541.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.10.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($34,584.38). In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($55,727.52). Also, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($34,584.38). 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

