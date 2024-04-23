Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 45.7% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

