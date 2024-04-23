Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

