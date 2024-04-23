Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5,584.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

