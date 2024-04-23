Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,386 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 369,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

