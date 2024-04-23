Cerity Partners LLC Buys 603 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

