Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,502 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

